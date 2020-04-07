Apartments for rent in Detroit: What will $800 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Detroit?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring affordable apartments in Detroit with a budget of up to $800/month.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

7800 E. Jefferson Ave.

Photo: Zumper

Photo: Zumper

Listed at $725/month, this 695-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit is located at 7800 E. Jefferson Ave.

In the unit, you can anticipate a balcony. Building amenities include on-site laundry, an elevator and secured entry. Pet owners, take heed: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, is relatively bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

2034 Mullane St. (Springwells)

Photo: Zumper

Photo: Zumper

Next, there's this two-bedroom, one-bathroom spot situated at 2034 Mullane St. It's also listed for $725/month.

The unit offers hardwood flooring. This rental is cat-friendly. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is quite walkable, is bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

80 Seward Ave.

Photo: Zumper

Photo: Zumper

Here's a 550-square-foot studio apartment at 80 Seward Ave. that's going for $750/month.

In the unit, look for a dishwasher and hardwood flooring. Building amenities feature assigned parking, secured entry and on-site laundry. Pet owners, take heed: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Look out for a $55 application fee.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is very walkable, is convenient for biking and has some transit options.

(Take a look at the full listing here.)

550-560 Parkview Drive

Photo: Zumper

Photo: Zumper

Located at 550-560 Parkview Drive, here's a 459-square-foot studio apartment that's also listed for $750/month.

The unit listing promises central heating, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and hardwood flooring in the apartment. The building boasts additional storage space. Pets are not allowed. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is somewhat walkable, is relatively bikeable and has some transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

17725 Manderson Road

Photo: Zumper

Photo: Zumper

Finally, there's this two-bedroom, one-bathroom residence located at 17725 Manderson Road. It's listed for $750/month for its 900 square feet.

You can anticipate large windows and hardwood flooring in the residence. Building amenities include additional storage space and a swimming pool. Cats are welcome. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is car-dependent, is relatively bikeable and has some transit options.

(See the complete listing here.)

