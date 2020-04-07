‘Everything is Fine’ podcast: The long game

Today was a grey, quiet day. We’ve been fairly luck when it comes to the weather recently, but today, for the most part was wet and cold.

Our family didn’t get out much, but kept active inside. We played games, legos and ate. Have you guys been eating an unbelievable amount?

Cooper showed off his basketball knowledge and 4-year-old Adalynn schools me in a game designed for older children and adults. Lay off me, I’m tired.

More to come, tomorrow.

Good luck and stay healthy!!

Socially distant,

Jeremy

Cooper builds a lego truck. April 7. 2020 (WDIV Clickondetroit.com)

Cooper's cheesy smile. April 7, 2020 (WDIV Clickondetroit.com)

Cooper and Adalynn hang out. April 7, 2020 (WDIV Clickondetroit.com)

Adalynn grows a mustache. April 7, 2020 (WDIV Clickondetroit.com)