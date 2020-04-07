64ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

64ºF

Features

‘Everything is Fine’ podcast: The long game

Making the quiet ones count

Jeremy Allen, Special Content Producer

Tags: Podcasts, Everything is Fine, Coronavirus Stories, Family, School, Lifestyle, Audio, Jeremy Allen
everything is fine - episode 16
everything is fine - episode 16 (WDIV Clickondetroit.com)

Today was a grey, quiet day. We’ve been fairly luck when it comes to the weather recently, but today, for the most part was wet and cold.

Our family didn’t get out much, but kept active inside. We played games, legos and ate. Have you guys been eating an unbelievable amount?

Cooper showed off his basketball knowledge and 4-year-old Adalynn schools me in a game designed for older children and adults. Lay off me, I’m tired.

It’s all here and everywhere you listen to podcasts.

More to come, tomorrow.

Let us know how you and your family are doing. Leave us a comment below.

Good luck and stay healthy!!

Socially distant,

Jeremy

Cooper builds a lego truck. April 7. 2020
Cooper builds a lego truck. April 7. 2020 (WDIV Clickondetroit.com)
Cooper's cheesy smile. April 7, 2020
Cooper's cheesy smile. April 7, 2020 (WDIV Clickondetroit.com)
Cooper and Adalynn hang out. April 7, 2020
Cooper and Adalynn hang out. April 7, 2020 (WDIV Clickondetroit.com)
Adalynn grows a mustache. April 7, 2020
Adalynn grows a mustache. April 7, 2020 (WDIV Clickondetroit.com)
Adalynn sets the board for an epic game. April 7, 2020
Adalynn sets the board for an epic game. April 7, 2020 (WDIV Clickondetroit.com)

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: