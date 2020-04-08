‘Everything is Fine’ podcast: Let’s bounce

This week’s weather rollercoaster hit its summit today. Glorious sunshine inspired bounce house fun. The kids jumped, played in the yard. Adalynn wanted to play with the tater tot - you’ll have to listen to find out what she was talking about.

The work is mounting up right now, so every moment away from the computer feels like 50 moments. I’m looking forward to the work, I just know the kids won’t understand. But they’ll learn. I’ll learn.

There’s a Jaws comparison, some Jeopardy music and 20 questions. What else could you ask for?

Listen here or wherever you listen to podcasts. Leave us a review.

More to come, tomorrow.

Let us know how you and your family are doing. Leave us a comment below.

Good luck and stay healthy!!

Socially distant,

Jeremy

Cooper mid-floss. April 8, 2020 (WDIV Clickondetroit.com)

Cooper looks out of the bounce house. April 8, 2020 (WDIV Clickondetroit.com)

Adalynn and Cooper bounce. April 8, 2020 (WDIV Clickondetroit.com)

Cooper bounced himself out. April 8, 2020 (WDIV Clickondetroit.com)

Adalynn works her way through a puzzle. April 8, 2020 (WDIV Clickondetroit.com)