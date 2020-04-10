Apartments for rent in Detroit: What will $1,100 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Detroit?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down affordable apartments in Detroit with a budget of up to $1,100/month.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

9000 E. Jefferson Ave. (Joseph Barry Subdivision)

Here's a two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment situated at 9000 E. Jefferson Ave. It's listed for $1,025/month for its 1,030 square feet.

In the unit, you'll see a dishwasher and a walk-in closet. Building amenities include secured entry, on-site laundry and garage parking. Pet owners, rejoice: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Expect a $250 pet deposit and a $150 pet fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is moderately walkable, is convenient for biking and has a few nearby public transportation options.

12933 Dwyer St.

Next, here's a three-bedroom, one-bathroom spot at 12933 Dwyer St. that's going for $1,050/month.

Expect to find a renovated kitchen and hardwood flooring in the unit. Building amenities feature outdoor space and garage parking. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

Walk Score indicates that this location isn't very walkable, has minimal bike infrastructure and has some transit options.

3670 Chrysler Drive (Forest Park)

Located at 3670 Chrysler Drive, here's a 982-square-foot two-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom apartment that's also listed for $1,050/month.

In the apartment, the listing promises a balcony. Building amenities include on-site management and a resident lounge. Cats and dogs are not permitted.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is friendly for those on foot, has some bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.

2502 Baldwin St. (Islandview)

Then, listed at $1,050/month, this two-bedroom, one-bathroom spot is located at 2502 Baldwin St.

In the unit, look for hardwood flooring. Building amenities include outdoor space and on-site laundry. Good news for animal lovers: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location isn't very walkable, is fairly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

1941 Chene Court (Elmwood Park)

Finally, here's an 875-square-foot two-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom apartment at 1941 Chene Court that's going for $1,075/month.

Anticipate a dishwasher, a balcony and a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting in the apartment. The building boasts secured entry. Animals are not allowed.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is somewhat walkable, is relatively bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

