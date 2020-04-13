Apartments for rent in Detroit: What will $900 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Detroit?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding apartment rentals in Detroit if you're on a budget of up to $900/month.

Read on for the listings. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

910 Seward St.

Photo: Apartment Guide

Listed at $815/month, this 750-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 910 Seward St.

The unit offers central heating, hardwood flooring and a deck. Building amenities include assigned parking, an elevator and on-site laundry. Cats and dogs are welcome.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is friendly for those on foot, is very bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

4535 Commonwealth St. (Woodbridge)

Photo: Zumper

Photo: Zumper

Next, check out this 600-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom spot that's located at 4535 Commonwealth St. It's listed for $850/month.

Look for central heating and hardwood flooring in the residence. Building amenities feature on-site laundry and additional storage space. Good news for pet lovers: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is friendly for those on foot, is great for biking and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

13687 Thornton St.

Photo: Zumper

Photo: Zumper

Then, there's this three-bedroom, one-bathroom spot situated at 13687 Thornton St. It's also listed for $850/month for its 762 square feet.

In the residence, the listing promises carpeted floors. Building amenities include assigned parking and outdoor space. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is car-dependent, isn't particularly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

16083 Manning St.

Photo: Zumper

Photo: Zumper

Finally, here's a two-bedroom, one-bathroom residence at 16083 Manning St. that's going for $850/month.

In the residence, anticipate hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry. The building boast outdoor space. Animals are not welcome. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is somewhat walkable, has minimal bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(See the full listing here.)

Working with a tight budget? Here are the cheapest rentals recently listed in Detroit.

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Additionally, if you’re an agent or a broker, read on for real estate marketing ideas to promote your local listing.

Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.