Apartments for rent in Detroit: What will $1,600 get you?

250 Riverfront Drive

Listed at $1,514/month, this 725-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 250 Riverfront Drive.

The apartment offers a dishwasher. Building amenities include garage parking, secured entry and a swimming pool. Good news for animal lovers: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, is fairly bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.

2911 W. Grand Blvd. (New Center)

Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment located at 2911 W. Grand Blvd. It's listed for $1,545/month for its 733 square feet.

In the apartment, you'll see a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, hardwood flooring and a walk-in closet. The building features secured entry. Pet owners, take heed: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Look out for a $150 pet deposit.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is very walkable, is quite bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

1431 Washington Blvd. (Downtown)

Here's a 1,150-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment at 1431 Washington Blvd. that's going for $1,565/month.

The unit listing promises hardwood flooring and a dishwasher in the apartment. Building amenities include secured entry and garage parking. This rental is dog-friendly. Look out for a $250 pet deposit.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is a "walker's paradise," is quite bikeable and has excellent transit.

1001 W. Jefferson Ave.

Next, check out this 1,019-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom condo that's located at 1001 W. Jefferson Ave. It's listed for $1,600/month.

You can expect to find a walk-in closet and stainless steel appliances in the condo. Building amenities feature a gym, garage parking and a swimming pool. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, is very bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.

500 River Place Drive (Gold Coast)

Finally, located at 500 River Place Drive, here's a 1,035-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment that's also listed for $1,600/month.

Plan on a dishwasher and in-unit laundry in the apartment. Building amenities include secured entry and garage parking. Pet owners, take heed: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Be prepared for a $250 pet deposit.

Walk Score indicates that this location is somewhat walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has some transit options.

