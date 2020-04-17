Apartments for rent in Detroit: What will $1,200 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Detroit?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring apartment rentals in Detroit if you don't want to spend more than $1,200/month on rent.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

17151 Chandler Park Drive (East English Village)

Photo: Zumper

Photo: Zumper

Listed at $1,150/month, this 1,270-square-foot three-bedroom, one-bathroom spot is located at 17151 Chandler Park Drive.

In the unit, you can anticipate hardwood flooring and a deck. The building features garage parking. Pets are not welcome. The listing specifies a $50 application fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is moderately walkable, is relatively bikeable and has some transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

9000 E. Jefferson Ave. (Joseph Barry Subdivision)

Photo: Apartment Guide

Photo: Apartment Guide

Here's a 1,220-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment at 9000 E. Jefferson Ave. that's going for $1,200/month.

In the unit, you'll find a walk-in closet and a dishwasher. The building boasts garage parking, on-site laundry and secured entry. Pet owners, take heed: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. The listing specifies a $250 pet deposit.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is somewhat walkable, is quite bikeable and has some transit options.

(Take a look at the full listing here.)

3670 Chrysler Drive (Forest Park)

Photo: Apartment Guide

Photo: Apartment Guide

Next, check out this 1,154-square-foot three-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom apartment that's located at 3670 Chrysler Drive. It's also listed for $1,200/month.

The building features on-site management and a resident lounge. You can also expect to find a balcony in the unit. Pets are not welcome.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is quite walkable, is fairly bikeable and has some transit options.

(See the complete listing here.)

497 Prentis St. (Midtown)

Photo: Zumper

Photo: Zumper

Listed at $1,200/month, this two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 497 Prentis St.

The unit includes hardwood flooring. The rental is cat-friendly. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is extremely walkable, is easy to get around on a bicycle and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

