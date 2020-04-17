Apartments for rent in Detroit: What will $1,900 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Detroit?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring apartment rentals in Detroit if you've got up to $1,900/month earmarked for your rent.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

1544-1566 E. Lafayette St. (Lafayette Park)

First, listed at $1,810/month, this 1,018-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 1544-1566 E. Lafayette St.

The apartment offers a walk-in closet, in-unit laundry, a dishwasher and hardwood flooring. Building amenities include garage parking and secured entry. Good news for pet lovers: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is friendly for those on foot, is quite bikeable and has good transit options.

(See the complete listing here.)

2911 W. Grand Blvd. (New Center)

Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment located at 2911 W. Grand Blvd. It's listed for $1,825/month for its 827 square feet.

In the unit, you can expect hardwood flooring, a walk-in closet, in-unit laundry and a dishwasher. The building boasts secured entry. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. Be prepared for a $150 pet deposit.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is quite walkable, is convenient for biking and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

250 Riverfront Drive

Finally, there's this 1,125-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment at 250 Riverfront Drive that's going for $1,850/month.

Look for a dishwasher in the apartment. Building amenities feature secured entry, a swimming pool and garage parking. Pet owners, rejoice: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is moderately walkable, is relatively bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.

(Take a look at the full listing here.)

