Apartments for rent in Detroit: What will $800 get you?

Kelly Road and Grayton Street

Listed at $720/month, this two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at Kelly Road and Grayton Street.

Building amenities include garage parking. Animals are not permitted.

7800 E. Jefferson Ave.

Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom age-restricted residence located at 7800 E. Jefferson Ave. It's listed for $725/month for its 695 square feet.

Amenities offered in the building include secured entry, on-site laundry and an elevator. In the unit, expect to find a balcony. Good news for pet lovers: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, is fairly bikeable and has some transit options.

4358 Waverly St. (Russell Woods)

Here's a 1,100-square-foot two-bedroom, one-bathroom residence at 4358 Waverly St. that's going for $750/month.

In the residence, you'll find a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a balcony, a walk-in closet and a renovated kitchen. The building offers on-site laundry. Pets are not allowed. Expect a $500 deposit.

80 Seward Ave.

Next, check out this 550-square-foot studio apartment that's located at 80 Seward Ave. It's also listed for $750/month.

Building amenities include secured entry, assigned parking and on-site laundry. The unit also includes hardwood flooring and a dishwasher. Pet owners, take heed: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Look out for a $55 application fee.

17725 Manderson Road

Finally, there's this two-bedroom, one-bathroom spot over at 17725 Manderson Road. It's listed for $750/month for its 900 square feet.

The residence comes with hardwood flooring and large windows. The building boasts additional storage space. Cats are welcome. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

