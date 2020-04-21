Apartments for rent in Detroit: What will $1,800 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Detroit?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down apartment rentals in Detroit if you're on a budget of up to $1,800/month.

Read on for the listings. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

313 Park Ave. (Downtown)

Listed at $1,720/month, this 755-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 313 Park Ave.

In the unit, you can anticipate a dishwasher, a walk-in closet, in-unit laundry and a balcony. Pets are not allowed.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is a "walker's paradise," is very bikeable and has excellent transit.

2245 Wabash St. (Millenium Village)

Next, there's this two-bedroom, one-bathroom residence located at 2245 Wabash St. It's listed for $1,750/month.

The residence offers hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry. The building boasts outdoor space. Animals are not welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is moderately walkable, is easy to get around on a bicycle and has a few nearby public transportation options.

1538 Centre St. (Downtown)

Here's a 500-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom residence at 1538 Centre St. that's going for $1,790/month.

The furnished unit features a dishwasher. The building offers garage parking. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is a "walker's paradise," is bikeable and has excellent transit.

3016 E. Grand Blvd.

Then, check out this 900-square-foot two-bedroom, one-bathroom residence that's located at 3016 E. Grand Blvd. It's also listed for $1,790/month.

The unit boasts stainless steel appliances, including a dishwasher. Building amenities include assigned parking and secured entry. Cats and dogs are not welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is quite walkable, is convenient for biking and has a few nearby public transportation options.

500 River Place Drive (Gold Coast)

Finally, located at 500 River Place Drive, here's a 1,060-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom townhome that's listed for $1,800/month.

In the townhome, plan on in-unit laundry and a dishwasher. Building amenities feature secured entry and garage parking. Pet lovers are in luck: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Look out for a $250 pet deposit.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is moderately walkable, is bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

