Apartments for rent in Detroit: What will $1,100 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Detroit?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding apartment rentals in Detroit if you've got up to $1,100/month earmarked for your rent.

Read on for the listings. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

9000 E. Jefferson Ave. (Joseph Barry Subdivision)

Listed at $1,025/month, this 1,030-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 9000 E. Jefferson Ave.

In the unit, you can anticipate a walk-in closet and a dishwasher. The building has on-site laundry, secured entry and garage parking. Pet owners, rejoice: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Look out for a $250 pet deposit.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is somewhat walkable, is convenient for biking and has some transit options.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

12933 Dwyer St.

Next, here's a three-bedroom, one-bathroom abode over at 12933 Dwyer St. It's listed for $1,050/month.

The building offers outdoor space and garage parking. The listing also promises a renovated kitchen and hardwood flooring in the residence. Cats and dogs are not welcome.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location requires a car for most errands, isn't particularly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(See the complete listing here.)

3670 Chrysler Drive (Forest Park)

Check out this 982-square-foot two-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom apartment that's located at 3670 Chrysler Drive. It's also listed for $1,050/month.

The building offers on-site management and a resident lounge. In the unit, expect to see a balcony. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is friendly for those on foot, is fairly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

1941 Chene Court (Elmwood Park)

Then, listed at $1,075/month, this 875-square-foot two-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom apartment is located at 1941 Chene Court.

The building offers secured entry. The listing also promises a balcony, a dishwasher and a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting in the apartment. Pets are not allowed.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is moderately walkable, is fairly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(See the complete listing here.)

630 Alter Road (Jefferson Chalmers)

Finally, here's a 1,071-square-foot two-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom residence at 630 Alter Road that's going for $1,100/month.

The building has garage parking. You can also expect to find a renovated kitchen, hardwood flooring and a ceiling fan in the unit. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. Expect a $25 application fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is moderately walkable, is relatively bikeable and has some transit options.

(Take a look at the full listing here.)

