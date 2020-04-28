Apartments for rent in Detroit: What will $1,300 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Detroit?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring apartment rentals in Detroit if you've got up to $1,300/month earmarked for your rent.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

1431 Washington Blvd. (Downtown)

First, listed at $1,230/month, this 662-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 1431 Washington Blvd.

The unit, which is available furnished, offers a dishwasher and hardwood flooring. Building amenities include garage parking and secured entry. This rental is dog-friendly. The listing specifies a $250 pet deposit.

9000 E. Jefferson Ave. (Joseph Barry Subdivision)

Next, there's this one-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment located at 9000 E. Jefferson Ave. It's listed at $1,240/month for its 1,030 square feet.

The unit listing promises a walk-in closet and a dishwasher in the apartment. Building amenities feature garage parking, on-site laundry and secured entry. Pet owners, take heed: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Look for a $250 pet deposit and a $150 pet fee.

500 River Place Drive (Gold Coast)

Check out this 610-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 500 River Place Drive. It's listed for $1,250/month.

In the apartment, you can anticipate in-unit laundry and a dishwasher. Building amenities include garage parking and secured entry. Good news for animal lovers: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Plan on a $250 pet deposit and a $250 non-refundable pet fee.

1000 Van Dyke St.(West Village)

Listed at $1,295/month, this 863-square-foot two-bedroom, one-bathroom residence is located at 1000 Van Dyke.

In the unit, you'll find a fireplace and hardwood flooring. The building boasts secured entry. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

5244 Commonwealth St. (Woodbridge)

Finally, there's this two-bedroom, one-bathroom unit located at 5244 Commonwealth St. It's listed for $1,300/month for its 1,300 square feet.

Expect hardwood flooring in the residence. The building offers on-site laundry. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

