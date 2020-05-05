Apartments for rent in Detroit: What will $1,400 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Detroit?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating apartment rentals in Detroit if you don't want to spend more than $1,400/month on rent.

Read on for the listings. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

2911 W. Grand Blvd. (New Center)

Listed at $1,345/month, this 534-square-foot studio apartment is located at 2911 W. Grand Blvd.

The unit comes with a walk-in closet, in-unit laundry, hardwood flooring and a dishwasher. Building amenities include secured entry. Pet owners, take heed: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Expect a $150 pet deposit.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is friendly for those on foot, is quite bikeable and has some transit options.

5850 Fourth St. (Wayne State)

Next, there's this two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment over at 5850 Fourth St. It's listed for $1,350/month for its 900 square feet.

The apartment comes with a dishwasher, hardwood flooring, central heating and air conditioning and a deck. Pet owners, take heed: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Look out for a $1,000 security deposit.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, is quite bikeable and has some transit options.

5984 Yorkshire Road (East English Village)

Located at 5984 Yorkshire Road, here's a 1,572-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom abode that's also listed for $1,350/month.

In the unit, you'll find a walk-in closet. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate garage parking. Animals are not welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is very walkable, is relatively bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

4707 Third St. (Midtown)

Listed at $1,375/month, this 860-square-foot two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 4707 Third St.

Building amenities include assigned parking and secured entry. The apartment also has a dishwasher and hardwood flooring. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. Be prepared for a $200-300 nonrefundable pet fee.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is extremely walkable, is great for biking and has some transit options.

3670 Chrysler Drive (Forest Park)

Finally, there's this four-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment situated at 3670 Chrysler Drive. It's listed for $1,400/month for its 1,391 square feet.

You can expect a balcony in the unit. Building amenities include a resident lounge and on-site management. Cats and dogs are not welcome.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is friendly for those on foot, has some bike infrastructure and has some transit options.

