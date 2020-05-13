Apartments for rent in Detroit: What will $1,000 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Detroit?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring apartment rentals in Detroit if you're on a budget of up to $1,000/month.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

16158 Woodbine St. (The Eye)

Photo: Zumper

Photo: Zumper

Listed at $925/month, this 1,040-square-foot three-bedroom, one-bathroom spot is located at 16158 Woodbine St.

In the residence, you can expect a ceiling fan. When it comes to building amenities, expect garage parking, additional storage space and outdoor space. Pets are not welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area requires a car for most errands, is fairly bikeable and doesn't offer many public transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

10400 Roxbury St.

Photo: Zumper

Photo: Zumper

Next, check out this 1,455-square-foot three-bedroom, one-bathroom residence that's located at 10400 Roxbury St. It's listed for $950/month.

The building offers garage parking. In the unit, expect to see a fireplace and a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting. Cats and dogs are not welcome. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

Walk Score indicates that this location is car-dependent, is relatively bikeable and has some transit options.

(See the complete listing here.)

2072 Wabash St. (Millenium Village)

Photo: Zumper

Also listed at $950/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom spot is located at 2072 Wabash St.

Building amenities include a resident lounge and additional storage space. The residence also comes with hardwood flooring and central heating. Animals are not permitted. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is friendly for those on foot, is great for biking and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

1941 Chene Court (Elmwood Park)

Photo: Apartment Guide

Photo: Apartment Guide

Lastly, here's a 712-square-foot one-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom apartment at 1941 Chene Court that's going for $975/month.

The building boasts secured entry. In the apartment, expect to see a balcony, a dishwasher and a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is moderately walkable, is relatively bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(See the full listing here.)

