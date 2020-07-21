Need to let out some stress? Scream into the Icelandic abyss -- no, for real

Whew, we probably don’t need to tell you that 2020 has been a roller coaster.

Iceland’s tourism board wants you to let it out.

Yes, really: Just scream. A yell or two might be cathartic, right?

Just because you likely won’t be traveling to Iceland any time soon doesn’t mean you can’t scream there. Visit Iceland is now offering you access to the country’s wilderness for your yelling pleasure.

Are you scratching your head, wondering what we’re talking about?

We’ll let their website explain: “You’ve been through a lot this year and it looks like you need the perfect place to let your frustrations out. Somewhere big, vast and untouched. It looks like you need Iceland. Record your scream and we’ll release it in Iceland’s beautiful, wide-open spaces. And when you’re ready, come let it out for real. You’ll feel better, we promise.”

Editor’s note: I gave this a shot. It’s pretty fun! And very easy. Here’s what you’ll do.

Go to this website and look smack-dab in the middle of the homepage. You can’t miss it.

Click and hold that circular button while you let out your scream -- kind of the same way you’d record a talk-to-text message on your iPhone.

The light will turn green when your scream is recorded successfully. You might even notice a funny little message that reads, “Please scream responsibly. The world is listening.”

If you’re happy with your shriek, click or tap “Send your scream to Kalfshamarsvik, North Iceland.” Upon further review, it actually looks like you can choose between multiple Icelandic locations. Arrow to the left and right to see your options. I sent mine to Kalfshamarsvik.

Tell the site who you are, which will appear online when your scream plays. (It just asks for a screenname and a location, so you can be as detailed or vague as you’d like).

Hit finish. Then you’ll be prompted to enter your email address if you’d like to receive a recording of your scream playing in Iceland.

Pretty cool, right?

The site will tell you when your bellow will go live. Mine played about 30 seconds later. It’s neat to listen to other people’s -- some left uplifting messages, just said hey or let out real screams.

The speakers are remote, by the way, so don’t feel like you’ll be bothering any neighbors or anything like that!

Finally, the website provided these instructions and a little bit of background about why they want people to yell.

We’ll leave you with these! Scream on, friends.

“Screaming as a therapeutic tool was developed in the 1970s as a way to release pent-up emotion. What we don’t realize is that the psychological response to wanting to scream lights up a part of our brains called the amygdala. The amygdala activates when we are under threat, something we have all experienced in the past few months.

Part of the beneficial effect of screaming comes from being able to make a loud noise into a wide, open, undisturbed space. This literally allows your amygdala to release the stress stored there and move forward.

How to let it out:

1. Consider what your ‘scream’ will be. Some people will use volume, some will use words, some may even use breath.

2. Stand with your feet hip-width apart, a slight bend in your knees. Relax your shoulders. You may find it useful to put your hands on your hips or use your arms to help push out some of the pent-up emotion. Follow your instincts.

3. Imagine a baby when it cries and screams. The noise comes from the baby’s gut. This is where your scream should come from. If it helps, put your hands on your belly and take a few deep breaths before you begin.

h/t CN Traveler