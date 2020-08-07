School confessional: ‘I need to be in a classroom’

The following is a response to our call for people to share thoughts and concerns about Michigan schools returning to in-person learning this fall.

“I am a public high school student. The ability to transfer into an online curriculum has been difficult to say the least. It has been near impossible for me and my friends at my school to switch over to online learning. I have been trained my whole entire life to wake up and go to a school building, learn, go to extra curriculars, and repeat until the weekend. Online learning has put a block to my education. Out of classes of 30 only two kids -- on a good day -- show up to Zoom meetings. And I know in the fall it will just be a repeat of this spring. My plans to become a mechanic have diminished because it is impossible to teach a class that requires a hands-on environment over the internet. I understand the concerns of parents and the dangers of this virus -- having asthma and a disabled parent. I contracted the virus back in early February and have had family pass. But in order for me to get an education and move on in life I need to be in a classroom.”

-- Susanna

View more: School Confessionals

Michigan school districts, colleges and universities are working to prepare for a return to in-person classes this fall amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In-person classes were stopped in March when the virus swept through Michigan. On June 30, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer revealed her plan to help schools across the state return to in-person learning this fall. The “MI Safe Schools Return to School Roadmap” is a 63-page document that outlines coronavirus (COVID-19) safety protocols for each phase of Whitmer’s reopening plan.

The governor’s order requires each school district to adopt a COVID-19 plan that lays out how it will protect students and educators across the various phases of the Michigan Safe Start Plan. Whitmer’s roadmap is to be used as a guide.

This has everyone -- parents, teachers and students -- wondering whether this is a good idea, how well it can be accomplished, how safe everyone can be kept, and what exactly the best to do this will be.

Please share your thoughts and concerns about returning to in-person learning this fall -- we want to hear from you:

Related: