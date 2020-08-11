School confessional: ‘Remote learning is only temporary and is absolutely the best and safest option’

The following is a response to our call for people to share thoughts and concerns about Michigan schools returning to in-person learning this fall.

“I am a private school educator whose school is offering both in-person and remote learning options. While the parents and students have options, the faculty and staff do not, and the majority of us are upset by our lack of voice and feel we are being forced into a dangerous situation when we know there are other, better options. We are required to be on campus, and I am paralyzed with anxiety over contracting the virus. Teaching is difficult enough without adding more adherence to and policing of safety protocols. ‘Johnny, pull your mask above your nose, please.’ (You know this will happen on a regular basis because many kids are naturally and appropriately rebellious in finding their independence, but during a pandemic, rebellion presents risk. I truly love their rebellious nature, but right now, no, thank you.) Since the school shut-down in March, when there were only a few cases, my close colleagues and I have been strictly following the safety guidelines to minimize our risk. We feel our efforts have been in vain since, come September, when cases are higher than they were in March, we will be in close quarters with 70+ students every day. We know people in our school community will contract the virus. Is this morally responsible? I became a teacher because I love working with students, seeing those lightbulb moments, helping them overcome struggles. This requires close contact, face-to-face conversations, sharing of papers, etc. There’s no better way to learn than being together in a classroom. It’s where students and teachers thrive, but no one will thrive when people in a classroom are worried that someone just coughed or if the teacher sanitized the doorknob or why Sally just went to the school nurse or who was sitting in this assigned seat before me. Don’t expect in-person school to be anything like the school we were once used to. Remote learning is only temporary and is absolutely the best and safest option for everyone. Do the right thing, admins!”

-- Anonymous

Michigan school districts, colleges and universities are working to prepare for a return to in-person classes this fall amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In-person classes were stopped in March when the virus swept through Michigan. On June 30, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer revealed her plan to help schools across the state return to in-person learning this fall. The “MI Safe Schools Return to School Roadmap” is a 63-page document that outlines coronavirus (COVID-19) safety protocols for each phase of Whitmer’s reopening plan.

The governor’s order requires each school district to adopt a COVID-19 plan that lays out how it will protect students and educators across the various phases of the Michigan Safe Start Plan. Whitmer’s roadmap is to be used as a guide.

This has everyone -- parents, teachers and students -- wondering whether this is a good idea, how well it can be accomplished, how safe everyone can be kept, and what exactly the best to do this will be.

