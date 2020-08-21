Post Office confessional: ‘Script was mailed and no one was home'

The following is a response to ClickOnDetroit’s callout for recent experiences with the Post Office. Share yours below.

“My dad had a script (prescription) faxed over to Veterans Administrator Hospital on July 29, 2020. The script was faxed from Henry Ford Hospital. This script was for his blood pressure medicine. As of Aug. 7, the script was not filled. My dad fell ill on Saturday, Aug. 5 and rushed to Henry Ford Hospital. I inquired as to the reason of his blood pressure spiraling out of control landing him oh the hospital. I was advised by VA that the script was mailed and no one was home. They were correct that one was home -- he was in the hospital. It took many calls to see where the breakdown occurred -- with VA, or the mailing of the medication. If the delay was due to negligence within the postal system, shame on the Postmaster General. If the cause was due to the delay in approving and filling a faxed script, then shame on VA. We should be taking care of our Veterans, instead of saying: ‘Well they are old.’ Is it the nature of hospital staff and doctors to write off the elderly, and throw them away because they have aged gracefully? One of the Henry Ford Hospital doctors said to my dad: ‘Well you know you are old.’ WOW!!!! What happened to bedside manner?”

-- Regina Gibson (ZIP: 48375)

A national spotlight has been shone on the United State Postal Service as the agency recently warned 46 states that mail-in ballots may not be returned in time for the November election -- even if they are mailed on time -- amid delayed and reduced services caused by a lack of federal funding.

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy has announced that he was suspending certain changes until after the fall election while complaints about the mail have been piling up for weeks.

