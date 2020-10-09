WATCH LIVE: Beach cameras show Delta rolling into the Gulf Coast

Hurricane Delta has been gaining strength as it moves over warm Gulf water.

The storm is expected to make landfall Friday evening in Louisiana, where many are still struggling to start the process of recovery after being hit by Hurricane Laura just six weeks ago.

Parts of Texas may also feel the impacts of the storm.

Catch a glimpse of the storm as it rolls in.

Louisiana

Click here for a live view from Lake Charles.

Click here for a live view from Grand Isle Beach.

Texas

Click here for a live view from Galveston’s Pleasure Pier.

Click here for a live view from Galveston’s East Beach.

Click here for a live view from Galveston Sea Wall.

Click here for a live view from Galveston Beach.

Click here for a live view from the Port Aransas beach.

Click here for a live view from the South Padre beach.