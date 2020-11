It’s the season for cheer and right now we all need that more than ever.

So share a photo of your holiday lights to help cheer us up! We’ll feature different houses each weekday night on Local 4 News at 11 p.m. throughout the season.

It’s easy, just upload your picture on our Pins App - CLICK HERE - and you might see it on TV.

Holiday Lights is sponsored by Magic of Lights.