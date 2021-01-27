New hotline encourages people to scream as loud, long as they want

Screaming is annoying to a lot of people, but this could be a platform where it’s encouraged.

To help cope with the stress of the pandemic, an elementary school teacher has created a hotline for people to call in and scream, according to CNN.

Launched just before Election Day, “Just Scream!” is a hotline in which people can dial and scream as loud as they want, for as long as they want, before hanging up.

It reminded us of this. Need to let out some stress? Scream into the Icelandic abyss -- no, for real

“I wanted to find a prompt that people would respond to, and screaming seemed to be a good fit,” creator Chris Gollmar told CNN.

Personal phone numbers aren’t stored, and all calls go to an answering machine.

There were more than 150,000 recordings left between October 2020 and January 2021, according to the hotline’s website, but for the moment, it has been archived.

The site is undergoing some modifications, but people can start calling it again starting Feb. 1.

Is this something you would consider doing to relieve some stress? Let us know in the comments below.