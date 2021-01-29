More than 100 years after his birth, Jackie Robinson’s impact is still in the air

Sunday, or Jan. 31, is a historic date for the world of sports, and American society in general, as it marked 102 years since the birth of Jackie Robinson.

While Robinson only lived for 53 years, until his death in 1972, the level of his impact will continue to be felt for generations to come.

In 1947, Robinson became the first Black baseball player to play in the Major Leagues in the modern era when he suited up for the Brooklyn Dodgers, an event that paved the way for inclusion of black people in all sports.

But while Robinson is mainly remembered for his bravery in breaking the color barrier in baseball, and withstanding criticism from others while doing it, he also was a veteran, a businessman and an advocate for civil rights.

In honor of Robinson’s birthday, test your knowledge of his life – and maybe find out more about him – with this quiz.