These Texas snowmen pictures keep rolling in, and we cannot get enough

While so many of the headlines this week have been dominated by the bad news in Texas -- the failed power grid, rolling electrical outages and uncharacteristic Arctic temperatures, to name a few items -- it seems some people in the Lone Star state are managing to keep their spirits high.

We have readers and news partners across Texas, and they sent in the following photos.

Sure, they’re not ALL snowmen, but a vast majority of the photos are. We threw in a baby, an ice fort and a Princess Elsa sighting for good measure.

Thank you to everyone who submitted pictures.

Stay safe and warm, Texas friends!