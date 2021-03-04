Friday is National Unplugging Day. Here are some ideas on how to best spend your tech-free day.

There’s no question that, in the past year of a global pandemic, most of us have relied more heavily on our devices.

It’s always nice to come up for fresh air though, isn’t it?

Friday is National Day of Unplugging, so maybe it’s the perfect time to do just that.

The National Day of Unplugging website has an abundance of ideas for you and your family on this important day.

What to do while unplugging

These might seem simple, but imagine how freeing it could be, or how well you can connect with your loved ones, by trying one of the following ideas:

Do stuff. Have you thought often about things you wish you had time to do? Or just things that you’ve wanted to learn? Take this day to do something like hiking, dancing, picking up an instrument or whatever your heart desires.

Go play. Enjoy the fun things in life, like building forts, playing games, creating scavenger hunts or playing hide-and-seek or tag.

Go somewhere. If you’ve ever considered camping or glamping, what a perfect day to give it a whirl! You can find somewhere off the grid, or even set up something fun in your backyard, depending on the weather.

Educate yourself. Pick up a book about anything that interests you but you don’t know much about. Talk to someone and ask them questions about a topic you know nothing of.

Get creative. Find some yarn, paints, sidewalk chalk or maybe even move some furniture around for a new look in your home. It’s up to you, but make it something you will find interesting and fun.

There are so many other ideas of things you can do as you unplug, like cooking, simply getting some rest and relaxation.

Do you have some ideas as to how people can spend their day of unplugging? We’d love to hear them!