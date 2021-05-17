How much do pets influence people’s home-buying decisions?

As you’ve probably heard, the housing market is hot, hot, hot. And it seems clear that people don’t just have kids or other family members in mind when it comes to choosing where they want to move.

Pets are just as important, according to research done by Rover and Zillow.

Based on analysis of 1.4 million home sales from 2020 and a survey of 1,000 U.S.-based dog owners, Rover and Zillow found the following about new home-seekers and their pets.

Homes sold five days faster than expected when the listing mentioned a fenced-in backyard.

Homes sold four days faster than expected when the listing mentioned a dog run.

A 3% higher-than-expected sale price was associated with listings that mentioned a dog house.

The No. 1 pet-friendly feature was a fenced-in outdoor area.

84% will spend more for pet-friendly features like a fenced-in yard.

62% of dog owners would consider moving for their dog.

Rover and Zillow also came up with a list of the dog-friendliest cities in the U.S. based on parks, dog-friendly restaurants and other amenities.

The best dog-friendly cities, according to their findings, were:

1. Denver

2. Orlando

3. Anaheim, California

4. Charlotte, North Carolina

5. Birmingham, Alabama

6. Atlanta

7. Boston

8. Glendale, Arizona

9. New Orleans

10. Tampa

11. Fayetteville, North Carolina

12. Fort Worth, Texas

13. Miami

14. Nashville

15. Saint Petersburg, Florida

Would you move solely for the purpose of pleasing your dog? Let us know in the comments below.