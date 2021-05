DETROIT – Detroit now has a rock climbing gym!

In April, DYNO Detroit opened it’s massive complex in Eastern Market.

It offers rock climbing for ages 5 and up, with all skill levels. It also has a complete gym and is working on a yoga studio.

DYNO does a day pass for $20, not including rentals. Monthly memberships start at $79 and you can freeze your membership anytime.

HOURS:

Monday-Friday: 9am - 10pm

Saturday: 9am - 8pm

Sunday: 10am - 6pm

For more information, click here.