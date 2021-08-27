Cloudy icon
Keep an eye on these live beach cameras as we track Tropical Storm Ida

Dawn Jorgenson, Digital Content Editor, Graham Media Group

Tags: Weather, Hurricane, Tropical Storm Ida
Tropical Storm Ida formed early Thursday afternoon in the Western Caribbean, and as of midday Friday, it was projected that the storm would track into the the northern U.S. Gulf Coast eventually as a hurricane of at least Category 2 strength.

Initial forecast tracks had the Texas coastline in the far western edge of the cone of uncertainty.

The National Hurricane Center indicates a landfall close to 1 p.m. Sunday as a Category 3 hurricane. There will be adjustments to the track and intensity of the eventual storm as new information gets ingested into new weather models.

Watch to see what’s brewing over the weekend on the live beach cameras below.

Galveston

Aransas Pass

South Padre

Click the links below to view more beach cameras from the coastal areas.

