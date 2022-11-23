Jason Carr: Twas the night before Thanksgiving

Twas the night before Thanksgiving…

This whole concept fascinates me.

If you’re not hip, the Wednesday night before Thanksgiving Day at some point became The Biggest Bar Night of the Year. College kids home on break. Friends getting together. The party before the storm of bad Lions football, your politically opinionated drunk uncle, and dry turkey.

But a funny thing has happened.

It seems like everyone just wants to watch something on Hulu and go to bed.

And by everyone I mean Boomers, Gen X, Millennials and Zoomers. All of us united in a collective “meh.” It’s like no one can be bothered—even with Uber and Lyft at our disposal. Who needs the drama of holding your friend’s hair back? Who’s spoiling for a bar brawl? Who wouldn’t rather be at home?

But for a quick minute about 15-20 years ago, it was a thing. Low-rise jeans. Abercrombie & Fitch. Paris Hilton.

And getting wasted at the bar with your friends the night before Turkey Day.

If you do go out, still take the Uber or Lyft. The world is much more interesting with you in it. Even if you wear head-to-toe denim.

