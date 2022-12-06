Tasty Tuesday: The Original Gonella’s

This Tasty Tuesday, we're stopping in Downtown Detroit to try some of the best sandwiches in the city at The Original Gonella's.

Tasty Tuesday deal

The Original Gonella’s is located on Oakwood Boulevard in Detroit. The restaurant has a secondary location on Telegraph Road in Redford.

Both locations are open from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturday.

The Tasty Tuesday deal: 10% off of your order at both locations.

Visit the restaurant’s website here for more information.

