Report: Here is projected cost of owning a cat in 2023

If you are thinking of getting a cat this year, a recent report might or might not scare you off as to what the cost of getting and owning one is.
If you already own a cat, you may or may not be surprised at what the cost has been or will continue to be.
Here are the projected costs of cat ownership for 2023, according to findings from Rover. The costs are broken down into three different categories.
Upfront costs
These can range from $755 to $3,020, according to Rover.
These costs include items or services such as:
- Adoption fees
- Spay or neuter surgery
- Initial exam and vaccinations
- Collar
- Bed
- Food
- Food and water bowls
- Litter box
- Litter
- Pet license
- Scratching post
- Toys
- Nail trimmers
- Microchip
- Carrier
- Brush
Cost of annual essentials
These can range from $325 to $1,600 per year, according to Rover.
These costs include items or services such as:
- Food
- Litter
- Toys
- Annual check-up
Optional extras
These can range from $1,170 to $3,605 per year, according to Rover.
These costs include items or services such as:
- Emergency vet bills
- Dental cleaning
- Drop-in visits
- Grooming
- Apartment pet deposit
- Pet insurance
- Litter genie
What are your biggest expenses for a cat? Let us know in the comments below.