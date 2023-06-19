Fireworks shows in Metro Detroit for 2023: Where, when to see the best displays

It’s fireworks season in Michigan -- and there will plenty of chances to see some bright explosions in the sky, wherever you are.
Here are some of the best fireworks shows and events to check out this Fourth of July holiday:
- June 23: Independence Day Celebration Fireworks -- Mt. Clemens
- June 23: Fireworks Extravaganza! -- St. Clair Shores
- June 24: Taylor Summer Festival -- Taylor (Heritage Park)
- June 25: Livonia Spree -- Livonia
- June 26: Ford Fireworks -- Downtown Detroit (Live on Local 4, too!)
- June 30: Stony Creek Metropark -- Shelby Township
- June 30 - July 3: Salute To America at Greenfield Village -- Dearborn
- July 1: Lake Oakland -- Waterford
- July 1: White Lake -- Highland
- July 2: Kensington Metropark -- Milford
- July 3: Lake Erie Metropark -- Brownstown
- July 3: Caseville Fireworks -- Caseville
- July 3: Fireworks at The Cascades -- Jackson
- July 4: Clawson Fireworks -- Clawson
- July 4: Thunder Bay Fireworks - Alpena