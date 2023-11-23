Live coverage: America’s Thanksgiving Parade presented by Gardner White in Detroit

The 97th America’s Thanksgiving Parade presented by Gardner White returns to Downtown Detroit on Nov. 23, and Local 4 has you covered all morning!

Coverage begins at 6 a.m. on WDIV-TV in Detroit, or streaming on Local 4+, an app you can download for free on any smart TV device, like Roku or Apple TV. Streaming is available outside the Detroit market.

The parade broadcast starts at 9 a.m. and ends at 12 p.m. The parade is also syndicated across 185 markets nation-wide. Stream it live in the video player above.

---> What you can do with Local 4′s free TV streaming app: Local 4+

Other helpful links: