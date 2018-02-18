African-American owned business in Detroit hosts dinner events to showcase minorities

DETROIT - A thriving African-American owned business is hosting special events featuring local minority chefs.

House of Pure Vin continues to thrive in the heart of Downtown Detroit along Woodward Avenue. Owner Regina Gaines is hosting “Last Sunday Supper,” taking place on the last Sunday of each month. She hosts a local minority chef to cook up a full chef’s menu and she pairs each course with wines from African American wineries.

Travel Noire writes about the “5 African American Wineries you should know.”

In fact, University of Michigan football great and NFL star Charles Woodson has been making wine for a decade. One of his wines will be featured next week during Last Supper Sunday.

“It is perfect for Black History Month and perfect to feature chefs who have returned to Detroit to showcase their talents,” Gaines said.

On Feb. 25, Celebrity chef Max Hardy, of River Bistro on Grand River Avenue, will serve up his Caribbean-style, refined soul food at the Last Supper Sunday. Reservations are $65.

River Bistro was recently featured as No. 10 on a list of best new restaurants in the area.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.