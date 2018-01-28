Armada gas station features beer growler machine with craft brews on tap

ARMADA, Mich. - The Armada Fuel Stop sells gasoline, food and liquor, but there's also something a little different: a place to fill beer growlers.

The taps were added after a law change allowed for growler machines to be at gas stations and liquor stores. Owner Ted said he tries to keep beers on tap that are typically only sold at bars and breweries.

Customers can purchase a growler at the gas station or bring their own.

