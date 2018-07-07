Dance lesson fundraiser to raise money to buy mittens, gloves for Metro Detroit's needy

Mittens, in July?

In Detroit, the answer is yes, why not? Winter is coming. We all know that.

Every winter, Mittens for Detroit gathers, packs and distributes more than 30,000 pairs of mittens and gloves to needy kids, adults and veterans who very much need the helping hand to keep their hands warm.

Why mittens in July?

Because Mittens for Detroit can’t knit all of those mittens themselves. They need your help to raise money for the warming cause.

Coming up on July 21, Mittens for Detroit is hosting “Moonlight & Mittens Gala,” a night to take a one-hour dance lesson. Dance the night away to help warm those hands and heart all over the Metro Detroit area.

Here’s how Mittens for Detroit describes the big night:

Please join Mittens for Detroit at our Moonlight & Mittens Gala on July 21, 2018 , as we mix, mingle, and dance the night away for a good cause - to warm hearts, two hands at a time next winter.

Moonlight & Mittens is a semi-formal event with a Black & White theme, so we kindly ask that you join us in wearing black, white, or a combination of both. There will be a strolling dinner, silent auction, a dance lesson, as well as more dancing, laughing and hanging out with new and old friends. Funds raised will support the purchase of new gloves for students in Grades 5-12 in Detroit, Hamtramck, Highland Park, and Dearborn.

You don't have to be Fred Astaire or Ginger Rogers to enjoy this lovely evening!

Tickets are limited and selling quickly, so click on our event link today!

