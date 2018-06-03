Dog lovers flock to Grosse Pointe Shores for 30th annual Michigan Humane Society Mutt March

GROSSE POINTE SHORES, Mich. - If the beautiful grounds of the Edsel and Eleanor Ford House in Grosse Pointe Shores smell like wet dogs today, that’s OK.

A big downpour didn’t dampen what’s become a can’t-miss event for hundreds of dog lovers.

Sunday morning, the Michigan Humane Society hosted its Mutt March. The march is in its 30th year; that’s 210 dog years.

Marchers signed up for $5 per person and then marched their pup around the incredible Ford House grounds.

All proceeds benefit the work the Michigan Humane Society does for animals in southeast Michigan.

Why a march for mutts?

In 1989, MHS started the march in the memory of board member Laura Lee Greer, who was a big supporter of all things Michigan Humane Society.

The mutts and their owners got a little wet in the rain, but they marched on to help the cause.

