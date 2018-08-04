Downtown Birmingham businesses gear up to celebrate grand opening of new Old Woodward

BIRMINGHAM, Mich. - Birmingham's "big dig" is just about done, and downtown shops are ready to celebrate.

For four months, Old Woodward underwent a major reconstruction project where the street was shut down and major upgrades were made to water mains, the sewer system, irrigation, fiber optics and electrical connections.

That was belowground.

Aboveground, the sidewalks were widened, parking angles improved and fresh landscaping topped everything off.

For those four long months, Birmingham shops and businesses remained open and had to hold on, waiting for the work to be done and for the shoppers to return.

That's why next Saturday, the town will cut the ribbon on the new Old Woodward and throw a party to get shoppers back inside those businesses.

Here are the details:

Sales & Grand Reopening during Day On The Town in Birmingham

Saturday, August 11: Bargains, Grand Reopening & Free Parking. See Us Now in Birmingham!

BIRMINGHAM, MI, August 1, 2018 – Shoppers will have an extra reason to attend Day On The Town this year. In addition to bargain-priced high-end items throughout downtown Birmingham, attendees will also have an opportunity to see the beautiful new streets and landscape throughout the downtown area on Saturday, August 11 from 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. Highlights of the day are as follows:

Downtown Birmingham’s Grand Reopening

Come and see us now in Birmingham! Following an extensive reconstruction project along Old Woodward and Maple over the past four months, the City will unveil its updated downtown on August 11. A ribbon cutting ceremony will be held at 9 a.m. at the intersection of Old Woodward and Maple to kick off the Day On The Town event. BCB Entertainers (formerly The Straw Hat Band) will perform live during the ceremony and City officials will count down to the official ribbon cutting to signify the grand reopening of the downtown area.

The 10-Hour Sale plus FREE Parking!

Large crowds are anticipated from the entire Metro-Detroit area for the day’s main attraction – SALES! Birmingham merchants will place their discounted merchandise on display around the Maple and Old Woodward area from 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. From shoes and apparel to home décor and jewelry, there’s something for everyone during Day On The Town. Old Woodward will be closed to traffic from Willits to Brown; Maple will be closed from Bates to Peabody. Attendees will enjoy free parking in all parking structures and at meters throughout the event.

Children’s Activities

Young attendees will enjoy a Kids Zone featuring The Party Carriage from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Children will enjoy face painting, nail polishing and karaoke.

With bargain-pricing, the grand reopening event and children’s activities, this popular event is expected to draw record-breaking crowds. For information about other Birmingham events, visit www.ALLINBirmingham.com, “like” the Birmingham Shopping District Facebook page, follow us on Twitter and Instagram @BhamShopping or call (248) 530-1200.

