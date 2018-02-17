Great combo: Detroit Cookie Co. mixes doughnuts, cookies for unique flavor experience

FERNDALE, Mich. - What’s better than a doughnut? How about a cookie?

What’s better than a cookie? How about a cookie with doughnuts in it?

Lauren, at Detroit Cookie Co. on Woodward Avenue in Ferndale, has combined doughnuts and cookies for fantastic, melt-in-your-mouth cookies. But the recipe for these two great tastes that taste great together was no accident.

“I have fallen in love with infusing recipes using delicious flavors from Detroit,” Lauren said.

In fact, Lauren’s favorite doughnut is the blueberry doughnut at Daily Dozen Donuts.

She loves finding something that she loves to eat, then creates a cookie around those local flavors. Her “Raspberry-Oreo Cheesecake Cookie” comes to mind.

“I wanted something extremely different than anything I’ve ever done. I love cheesecake, so I put it inside of a cookie. Real raspberries, real Oreos and I slam them inside of our original cookie dough,” she said.

Lauren got her passion for baking from watching her mom and then she started working local flavors into her creations, and ever since, it’s been love at first bite.

Watch above as Lauren walks Shawn Ley through all the new flavors at her shop.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.