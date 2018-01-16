History behind Michigan's Uniroyal Giant Tire on I-94

DETROIT - If you've driven through Southeast Michigan any time in the last 50 years, you've surely noticed a giant sized tire sitting on I-94.

The Uniroyal Tire has been a staple of Metro Detroit, sitting on Interstate 94 in Allen Park, since 1966.

The Giant Tire was created as a Ferris wheel for the 1964 New York World's Fair. When the fair ended in 1965, the tire was sent to Detroit where it was reassembled as a static display outside a Uniroyal office.

The sales office eventually closed, but the tire remained.

Alex Atwell featured the tire on Live in the D' Uniquely Detroit this week, which features Local 4's Rod Meloni sharing his experience actually riding the Ferris wheel.

Watch the story below:

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.