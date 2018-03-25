Hundreds of Michigan small businesses pack Eastern Market for 'All Things Detroit'

DETROIT - There are a lot of “happy accidents” on display Sunday at Eastern Market.

Zayna is a mother of two from Plymouth who was making cookies one day when she ran out of baking sheets, so she popped the dough in muffin pans.

The “Cruffin” was born. It’s a cookie, it’s a muffin -- “It’s heaven,” Zayna said.

Suddenly, Zayna was a small business owner and she found herself with dozens upon dozens of other small business owners at “All Things Detroit.”

Food, fashion and fun were at Eastern Market, at the event with a focus on Michigan and Detroit small businesses.

Cinnamon was at the event with her daughter’s creations for “Delightful Ribbons.”

“My daughter is 13, she likes to draw, so I taught her to put her drawings on T-shirts," Cinnamon said.

The result? The mom and daughter have a small business featuring adorable doll clothing.

You can’t miss Buck, from Buck-N-Dink’s BBQ truck.

Buck is from Alabama. He’s a veteran who is now in Michigan bringing that Alabama flavor to his hungry customers.

“The barbecue is awesome and I love smoking it for anyone and everyone,” Buck said.

Jennifer Crawford puts on the event that brings in 250 small businesses and a couple of thousands of customers.

“Small businesses is the way to go.” Crawford said.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.