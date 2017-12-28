LIST: Most successful movies made in Metro Detroit

DETROIT - From big budget movies like "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice" and "Oz the Great and Powerful" to smaller pictures like "The Five-Year Engagement" or "Whip It," Metro Detroit has repeatedly provided a backdrop for Hollywood movies.

While some movies are set in Detroit, they’re often filmed elsewhere. For instance, the "RoboCop" franchise was shot primarily in Texas and "The Crow" was shot in North Carolina.

However, not all Michigan-made movies make their money back. "True Romance" had a first act that was shot in Detroit, but it only made $12.3 million, $200,000 short of its $12.5 million budget and "Alex Cross" made $34.6 million on a $35 million budget, according to BoxOfficeMojo.com.

ClickOnDetroit has compiled a list of the most successful movies that had at least some sequences produced in Metro Detroit.

Did your favorite Detroit production make the list?

#10 -- Transformers: Age of Extinction

This 2014 action movie is the fourth installment in the live action "Transformers" franchise. Filming in Detroit, Jasper, Adrian and Pontiac, this movie made $1.1 billion on a budget of $210 million, making its filming budget back more than five times over.

#9 -- Transformers: Dark of the Moon

The 2011 predecessor ot "Age of Extinction" predecessor made more money and cost less to make, bringing in $1.12 billion on a budget of $195 million, making its filming budget back 5.76 times over.

Michigan filming locations included Detroit and Rochester.

#8 -- 8 Mile

Simply mentioning your hometown to anyone out-of-state always results in that person asking about M-102, more commonly known as 8 Mile Road. This 2002 Academy Award-winning movie proudly states in its end credits “Filmed on location in the 313.”

With filming locations including Detroit, Warren, Sterling Heights, Southgate, Highland Park and Southfield, this movie made $242.9 million on a $41 million budget, making its filming budget back 5.92 times over.

#7 -- The Ides of March

This 2011 political drama was based on Beau Willimon's 2008 stage play "Farragut North."

It made $76 million at the box office with a filming budget of $12.5 million, making it back more than six times over.

Its Michigan filming locations include Detroit and Ann Arbor, with many University of Michigan buildings being used during production.

#6 -- Up In the Air

Jason Reitman had it cut out for him when he had to follow his surprise 2007 hit “Juno” with 2009's “Up in the Air.”

Many scenes were filmed in Detroit with the McNamara and Berry Terminals at Detroit Metro Airport being easily identifiable within the movie.

It made $166.8 million on a budget of $25 million, making its filming budget back more than 6 1/2 times over.

#5 -- Gran Torino

Possibly the most well-known Detroit movie, 2008's "Gran Torino" was one of the first movies to take advantage of the former film incentives in the state. This drama was directed by Clint Eastwood, who also starred as a widowed Korean War veteran who begrudgingly starts a relationship with the Hmong community within Highland Park

Filmed in Royal Oak, Center Line, Grosse Pointe Park, Grosse Pointe, Highland Park and Detroit, the costs of this $33 million movie were covered more than eight times over when it brought in $270 million at the box office.

#4 -- It Follows

This 2014 supernatural horror film was inspired by Michigan filmmaker David Robert Mitchell’s dreams of being pursued when he was younger.

Filmed in Detroit, Berkley, Northville, Sterling Heights, Troy and Clawson, it made more than 10 times its filming budget of $2 million back with a box office draw of $20.6 million.

#3 -- Presumed Innocent

This 1990 legal drama was based on a 1987 novel written by Scott Turow. Filming in Detroit, locations included the Renaissance Center’s Westin Hotel, Eastern Market, Jackie’s Bar, St. Aubin Marina, the International Plaza’s garage rooftop and the Philip A. Hart Plaza.

It made more than 11 times its filming budget of $20 million back with sales reaching $221.3 million.

#2 -- Don't Breathe

Another independent horror movie makes the list with 2016's "Don't Breathe." This film focuses on three friends who get trapped inside of a man's house after breaking in.

While the majority of the house's interior was done on a set in Hungary, the house's exterior is here in Detroit on Beuna Vista Street.

Don't Breathe made close to 16 times its filming budget back, making $157.1 million on a budget of $9.9 million.

#1 -- Beverly Hills Cop

While the majority of the movie was shot in Los Angeles, the first act takes place primarily in Detroit. Filming locations include Jefferson Avenue, Grand River, The Rouge, the Viking Motel and even parts of Dearborn.

A car chase spans large sections of Detroit, covering Michigan Avenue, 30th, Jackson, Magnolia, and Brush streets. Former Detroit homicide inspector Gil Hill even acted in the film as a poldice inspector who works above Eddie Murphy's character.

Murphy's 1984 action comedy "Beverly Hills Cop" made more than 21 times its film budget back, bringing in $316 million on a budget of $15 million.

It's no surprise that Paramount Pictures has been working on bringing the fictional DPD detective Axel Foley back in a third sequel, when "Beverly Hills Cop" is still one of the highest-grossing R-rated movies of all time to this day.

