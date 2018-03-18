Looking for March Madness snacks? Head to Lefty's Cheesesteak in Livonia, Dearborn

LIVONIA, Mich. - What are the best local munchies to go along with March Madness?

We’re checking in with Sam Berry, the man behind Lefty’s Cheesesteak, on building the perfect sandwich to tuck into as you settle in for the games.

Lefty’s is all local, from meat to bread, and Sam’s story is all about being left-handed and being passionate about what you do in the world.

Here’s how Sam describes the idea behind his sandwiches:

“Our pilot store is owned and operated by entrepreneur Sam Berry in Livonia, MI. Sam struggled growing up as a lefty. He struggled smearing his hand writing papers in school, only having right handed scissors to use and finding a baseball glove in gym class that was for left handed individuals. This gave Sam the idea of branding a new fast casual concept that highlighted all the famous left handed people in the world. He also incorporated a dry erase board titled "lefty's corner" where right handed individuals are challenged to write their names left handed every day.”

With Lefty’s Cheesesteak, you’ll want to use both hands. They are huge and they are packed with flavor.

Sam recommends The Original for Sunday's games -- a ribeye cheesesteak on bread that is delivered fresh each day, topped off with spicy cherry peppers.

Other favorites are the Chow Down, a cheesesteak hoagie with cheese sauce on top, finished with crushed Hot Cheetos.

Another big one is the Big Papa -- think of it as a Big Mac, Lefty’s Cheesesteak style.

Sam is all about fresh and all about his family that works with him, and you can taste the care that goes into his sandwiches with every big bite.

Lefty’s has two locations:

The original location is in Livonia, at 29407 W 6 Mile Road, and there is a location in Dearborn, at 5854 Schaefer Road.

Also, look for a third Lefty’s location coming soon to Southwest Detroit.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.