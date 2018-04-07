Metro Detroit business helps maintain gravesites for those who can't make it to cemetery

HAZEL PARK, Mich. - A new business in Metro Detroit is truly bringing family members together in a different way.

The Hazel Park company is called Heaven’s Maid.

Michael Goliszek and his partner saw a need for cemetery headstone and gravesite upkeep and he’s turned that need into a business that his customers say gives them peace of mind.

It works like this: People all over the country log on to heavensmaid.com and find the cemetery where a family member or friend is buried. Often times, they can’t travel to the site to take care of it themselves.

People choose a headstone cleaning service, flower delivery or even flag placement for a veteran.

Heaven’s Maid then dispatches a person to spruce up the gravesite and place flowers, making sure the headstone is no longer overgrown with grass, moss or dirt. A photo is taken and it instantly appears on the customer’s personal portal where family members all over can see the photo and share memories about the person.

If out-of-state family members can’t get to the cemetery to pay their respects, this service is helping them see the site and see that it is taken care of.

Customers have chosen cleaning and flower services on Mother’s Day, Father’s Day, Memorial Day, Christmas or anytime they want to make sure the site is freshened up and looking good.

Services start at around $39 and go up to $100, depending on the services needed.

