Metro Detroit mother's accidental dessert creation spawns successful small business

PLYMOUTH, Mich. - If necessity is the mother of invention, then an accidental invention is that much sweeter.

Zayna Salloum is the mother of one of those accidental inventions.

The Plymouth mom says she was baking cookies one day in her kitchen for a Super Bowl party. She ran out of cookie sheets, so she grabbed a muffin pan, popped the dough in the muffin cups, and just like that, the cuffin was created.

Zayna describes the cuffin as “The perfect blend of a cookie and muffin's greatest traits -- crisp consistency on the outside, with gooey chewiness at the center.”

That chewy, gooey goodness has become this mom’s small business, and that’s no easy task balancing being a mom and coming up with endless cuffin creations.

The results so far, deliciously successful. Plum Market, Holiday Market, Westborn Market and Market Square locations around Metro Detroit sell Zayna’s cuffins.

There are 11 cuffin flavors right now starting with “Gimme S’mores” and ending with “Baklava.”

How does Zayna come up with new cuffin ideas? Shawn Ley was in Zayna’s kitchen today to find out. Learn more in the video above.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.