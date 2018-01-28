Metro Detroit singer who blends genres performs at Meridian Winter Blast

DETROIT - Sami Mei is one of the dozens of talented musicians performing at the 2018 Meridian Winter Blast in Downtown Detroit.

Mei is a singer and songwriter from Metro Detroit. Her style is a combination of pop and rock with some jazz and soul. She decided to pursue music after watching a video of Elton John's guest appearance on "The Muppet Show."

Mei is performing at the Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort Stage at 11:30 a.m. Sunday. There are a total of 20 musicians performing Sunday.

Around 60,000 people have attended the Meridian Winter Blast so far this year, according to the event organizer

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.