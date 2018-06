CLAWSON, Mich. - A Michigan native, who now lives in Kentucky, loves spending time in the trees, where he builds zip lines and tree houses.

Adam McIntrye is from Clawson, but now he travels around the country building in the canopies and cutting down the occasional tree.

"I have a healthy fear of heights," McIntrye said.

Hear from Adam McIntrye in the video above.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.