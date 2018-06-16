New Salvation Army thrift store in Southwest Detroit opens with weekend party

DETROIT - It seems like every time you visit Southwest Detroit, you see something new. This weekend, you’ll see something big.

The Salvation Army is cutting the ribbon on the first thrift store it's opened in Detroit in more than a decade, and this one you can’t miss.

We’ve been watching work being done on a large building at 5858 W. Vernor Hwy., and now we know that it is a brand new Salvation Army thrift store.

In this neighborhood, they’re making a party out of it, featuring authentic dance and the Loncheria El Parian Food Truck.

Fun and treasure hunting is the aim of the shop, but these shops exist so the Salvation Army can continue to help people with substance abuse problems.

Founded in 1883, The Salvation Army Adult Rehabilitation Center is dedicated to helping substance abusing adults bridge the gap on the road to recovery. With a men's campus in Detroit and a women's campus in Romulus, the ARC provides a holistic faith-based approach to drug and alcohol rehabilitation. With capacity to serve more than 400 program participants simultaneously, the residential program emphasizes behavioral modification to replace self-defeating habits with more productive, meaningful activities. Residents move at their own pace through journaling; group and one-on-one counseling; work therapy; and classes on chemical dependency, relapse prevention, anger management and more.

Completely self-funded, the ARC draws its entire operating budget from the revenue of its 37 Salvation Army thrift stores located in Southeast Michigan.

For more information, visit semichigan.satruck.org or call 313-965-7760.

