The Custard Hut in Dearborn Heights packs custard between waffles for delicious warm-weather treat

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. - Oh yes, Andrew Humphrey is calling for temperatures in the 70s this week! That means it is time to hit your favorite roadside ice cream stand.

Today, Shawn Ley popped in at The Custard Hut (@the_custardhut on Instagram) at 25947 West Warren St. in Dearborn Heights.

Why?

Buzzfeed and Yelp are calling one of their cool sweet treats one of the best in the country.

What is custard?

It has all the ingredients that ice cream has, but with pasteurized egg yolk to make it more rich and dense.

The Custard Hut?

They jam custard between two warm waffles for the ultimate custard sandwich.

The Custard Hut is open daily from 1 p.m.-9 p.m.

Come on, summer!

