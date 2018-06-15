Where are best places to view Ford Fireworks?

On June 25, people from all over the Detroit Metro area will be downtown to view the Ford Fireworks. With such a large crowd, it could potentially be difficult for some to see the magic happening. But don't worry, we know exactly where you can go to ensure you see the fireworks.

Viewing areas

Hart Plaza, Belle Isle, Mt. Elliott Park, Owens Park and Erma Henderson Park have been identified as the best viewing areas for the Ford Fireworks.

Here are a couple of reminders about two of the locations listed above.

Hart Plaza

Hart Plaza will be open to the general public, but pedestrian set-ups and/or gatherings will not be permitted before 2 p.m. on June 25.

Entry to Hart Plaza will close once it has reached desired capacity. There is no re-admittance once you leave Hart Plaza.

No tents allowed.

No alcohol, drones, pets or contraband (weapons, knives, etc.) will be allowed.

Flames or fires are prohibited and cooking is prohibited.

Reserving an area in excess of the number of people currently in the group is prohibited.

Coolers and backpacks will be searched.

Belle Isle

Belle Isle will be closed June 25 until 2 p.m. At that time, the island will open to vehicular traffic.

Motorists will need the Recreation Passport to enter the island. The passport, which is only needed for vehicles, may be purchased at the entrance for $11. The passport is $9 for out-of-state and international visitors for the day and $32 for the year.

Once island capacity is reached (3,000 vehicles), no additional vehicles will be admitted to the park.

The island will open at 5 a.m. to pedestrians and bicyclists.

Alcohol consumption is prohibited on the island.

Tents and canopies should be 10 feet by 10 feet or smaller with no more than two tents or canopies per group.

RV parking will be in the paddock area near the casino.

Consumer fireworks are prohibited on the island.

Please note, admittance onto Belle Isle by vehicles and pedestrian set-up at Hart Plaza will not be permitted before 2 p.m. on June 25.