Detroit Duets 2018: Ray Williams and Brandon Calhoon

Meet Ray Williams and Brandon Calhoon! They are one of four "Detroit Duets" that will be performing live on Monday, June 25 on Local 4's broadcast of "The Ford Fireworks" presented by The Parade Company. The show will also be live streamed on ClickOnDetroit.com beginning at 8 p.m.

Follow Ray on:

Facebook: @raywilliamsofficial

Twitter: @iamRayWilliams

Instagram: @raywilliamsofficial

See more of his work at www.rachelwilliamsonline.com/

Follow Brandon on:

Facebook: @brandon.calhoon

Twitter: @bcalhoon32

See more of his work at brandoncalhoonmusic.tumblr.com/

Don't forget to watch Ray and Brandon on "The Ford Fireworks" presented by The Parade Company -- Monday, June 25 at starting at 8 p.m.